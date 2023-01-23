Who killed the monsignor? His Impala is found, and police zero in on homicide

After a prominent Buffalo priest was found dead in Scajaquada Creek 57 years ago, one of the first things city police did was begin an all-out search of the surrounding neighborhood for his new car.

If they found Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor’s car parked nearby, that would support their initial hunch that the priest had taken his own life.

But it took more than 14 hours before police located O’Connor’s 1966 gray, four-door Chevy Impala. It was parked just over 1 mile away in an upscale neighborhood, two blocks north of Delaware Park, when it was found at 3:20 a.m. Monday, March 14, 1966.

Flashing police lights pierced the darkness in front of 299 Lincoln Parkway as department brass, detectives and patrol officers – 13 in total – rolled up to the scene.

The possibility of suicide was soon replaced by homicide.

Looking inside the car’s windows, investigators spotted bloodstains on the black leather upholstery and the vehicle’s dashboard. The bloodstains supported autopsy findings that O’Connor had died a violent death.

Erie County Medical Examiner John P. Hylant, who performed the autopsy, told reporters the immediate cause of O'Connor's death was drowning. The autopsy also revealed fractures to the larynx and hyoid bone in O'Connor's throat. In addition there were contusions and abrasions to his scalp, according to the autopsy report.

In ruling the death a homicide, Hylant said it was his belief the monsignor, who was 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, was murdered by at least two people and one of them was "a big powerful man" who was probably right-handed, according to then-Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Ralph V. Degenhart.

“We saw that there were no keys in the ignition and also saw stains which appeared to be bloodstains, visible on the back rest of the front seat,” a detective, who responded to Lincoln Parkway, wrote in his report. “There was dried mud on various parts of the interior and exterior of the auto, no mud visible on the tires.”

Chief of Homicide Leo J. Donovan and Detective Eugene Weiser discussed whether to collect fingerprints from the car's exterior, but ruled it out because the surface “was wet from frost.”

While waiting for a tow truck to move the car to the police garage on Seneca Street for a more thorough examination, it was noted the back doors of the vehicle were locked, while front doors were unlocked, “with the right door slightly ajar.”

A key piece of evidence taken from the vehicle was bowling equipment that police believed did not belong to O’Connor. A nun at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse convent, where the monsignor resided, told detectives that she never knew him to bowl and never heard him talk of bowling.

As the sun came up that day, Donovan called in Buffalo Police chemist Charles Michalski to collect blood and mud samples from the car.

Fingerprints were also taken from the vehicle’s interior and sent to the FBI.

The homicide chief directed Detective Marion Przybyla to go to the funeral home where O’Connor’s body was taken to obtain a blood sample, a lock of hair and scrapings from beneath the monsignor’s fingernails.

A private security guard whom Lincoln Parkway neighbors hired to keep an eye on their homes in the neighborhood told detectives the Impala had not been parked outside 299 Lincoln during his shift between 10 p.m. March 12 and 4 a.m. March 13. O'Connor's body was found at about 1 p.m. that day. The guard told police he saw the car in front of the house on his next shift, at approximately 10 and 10:30 p.m. March 13, about five hours before police located the car.

The new car, which had only 2,529 miles on its odometer, was eventually returned to the O’Connor family.

They were surprised and uncertain of what to make of the vehicle’s interior.

“A news story said there were a few drops of blood in the car, but let me tell you, when we got that car back, there were a whole lot of chunks of leather missing from out of the front seat,” said Sharon Bottini, O’Connor’s niece and closest living relative.

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.