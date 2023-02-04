He was one of Buffalo’s larger-than-life figures.

Buffalo’s Catholic Diocese has never seen another priest like Monsignor Franklin M. Kelliher, the former amateur boxing champion and professional wrestler who acted as the unofficial disciplinarian for priests who misbehaved.

Priests who drank to excess, gambled, stole money, molested children, had affairs or engaged in other crimes or prohibited behavior were taken to Kelliher for physical punishment, according to two police sources and several retired priests who spoke to The Buffalo News.

“That was how our diocese dealt with these problems back then,” recalled one elderly priest in a 2019 interview. “None of these priests were ever arrested. They took them to Kelliher and he beat them up.”

Kelliher was functioning in that behind-the-scenes role in March 1966, when somebody murdered a prominent Buffalo priest, Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, and left his body floating in Scajaquada Creek.

There is no mention of Kelliher anywhere in the Buffalo police file on the unsolved O’Connor homicide, which was examined by reporters from The News. But it was clear from looking at the file that some reports on the case were missing.

A former Erie County assistant district attorney, William Carey, told The News that former Buffalo Homicide Chief Leo J. Donovan once told him that Kelliher, who died in 1985, was a prime suspect in the murder case.

According to Carey, Donovan told him the murder investigation was shut down by his superiors after detectives began to focus on Kelliher.

Carey, who was an assistant district attorney from 1964 to 1970, said he knew Donovan well and spoke to him at a social gathering about a year after the O’Connor murder. Carey recalled that Donovan appeared to be “a little upset, blowing off some steam” about the unsuccessful investigation.

“He brought this up to me, I didn’t ask about it,” recalled Carey, who is 85. “Leo said, ‘Once we started zeroing in on Kelliher in the investigation, once the bishop learned about it, he put the kibosh on the investigation. We shut it down.’ ”

“I’m absolutely positive” that Kelliher was the priest that Donovan mentioned to him, Carey said, adding that he did not ask the chief for further details.

Donovan retired from the Buffalo Police Department in 1985 and died in 1996.

The News could not independently confirm that Kelliher was a suspect in the O’Connor case.

Two other sources told The News that Donovan spoke to them about the O’Connor murder probe. Both sources said Donovan told them he was ordered to shut down the investigation – without making arrests – after a priest became a suspect. They said Donovan did not identify the priest by name.

The diocese's unofficial disciplinarian

Carey, a long-retired attorney, also said that Catholic clergy members in his family told him Kelliher was the unofficial disciplinarian for the diocese.

Three other sources who worked in law enforcement also confirmed that in 2019 interviews with The News. They include the late Thomas Whelan, who worked closely with Kelliher as the former superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center, and retired Buffalo Police Detective Edward C. Niemann, who now works as an assistant to Sheriff John Garcia.

Both Whelan and Niemann knew Kelliher well. The third law enforcement source is a retired Buffalo police detective who recalled that he once was ordered by his superiors to deliver a priest to Kelliher's home.

The retired detective, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Kelliher grabbed the priest, bellowing "You again!" He said he left the scene after Kelliher threw the priest to the floor and began "clobbering" him.

“If priests were drinkers, or if they suspected some problem with kids, they would send them to Monsignor Kelliher,” said the late Monsignor William J. Gallagher, former chaplain of the Buffalo Police Department, in a 2019 interview. “In those days, the attitude was, ‘Punch them in the mouth, that’ll get their attention.’ ”

In his official duties, Kelliher served as a social worker and director of the old Buffalo Working Boys Home on Vermont Street. He also served as a promoter and trainer of Golden Gloves boxers and as the chaplain to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and its jail.

The name of another priest – the late Rev. John D. Lewandowski, another former professional wrestler – is repeatedly mentioned as a suspect in the police reports.

There are very few reports on developments in the probe after Donovan interviewed Lewandowski about two weeks after the murder. Lewandowski said he had not seen O’Connor in years and speculated that a motorcycle gang had killed O’Connor.

'I do not believe he would have done that'

Kelliher was once identified as a victim in an attempted murder case.

According to a 1957 Associated Press story, Kelliher broke the jaw of a neighbor near his summer home in Ridgeway, Ont., after the neighbor allegedly tried to run him over with his car.

The neighbor, Kelliher told Canadian police, emerged from the vehicle, and attempted to attack him with a butcher knife. A fight started and that was when Kelliher said he broke the man’s jaw. The story states the neighbor was charged with attempted murder.

Kelliher died of heart disease in 1985 at the age of 80, a wealthy man with an estate of more than $1 million, according to Erie County Surrogate Court records.

Known as "The Masked Marvel" during his wrestling days, Kelliher is buried in Holyoke, Mass., where he was born and raised.

Niemann, a former Buffalo police detective, said Kelliher helped him to become a champion in Golden Gloves boxing when Niemann was 16. He said Kelliher was a dedicated teacher and role model to teenagers who came from difficult backgrounds.

“He was one of the most important role models of my life,” said Niemann, now 73.

Niemann said he knew "even as a teenager" of Kelliher's role as a disciplinarian of priests. But he said he never heard of any interactions between Kelliher and O’Connor.

“As far as Monsignor Kelliher murdering someone, absolutely not. I do not believe he would have done that,” Niemann said. “He was a very strong, powerful man, but I cannot see him doing that, even as an accident.”

Similar comments came from another former boxer, Paul Wielopolski, 75, who also trained under Kelliher and won five Golden Gloves championships.

“I was a street kid from a very tough neighborhood. Boxing and Monsignor Kelliher saved my life,” Wielopolski said. “I was one of many kids he helped.”

“Monsignor was a very tough disciplinarian, but I traveled with him many times and spent many days with him. With God as my witness, I never saw him raise his hands to anyone,” Wielopolski said. “He was such a powerful man, 300 pounds of solid muscle. He’d let you know with a few words if he felt you were not conducting yourself properly. He didn’t have to hit anybody to get his point across.”

