Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'
Day 1

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

Who killed the monsignor?

First in an 18-part serial on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read the rest of the series.

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first few nuns filed into the small chapel and bowed their heads in prayer.

O'Connor murder evidence

The evidence file from the unsolved case of the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor in the homicide department at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966.

Mary Joan Hess and her sister, Ann Louise Hess, who were studying to become nuns, settled into a pew near the altar in the big brick building at 2064 Main St. 

They listened for the footsteps of their friend and chaplain, Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, whose small suite of rooms on the third floor of the motherhouse was just down the hall.

The tall and stout 44-year-old priest was known for his congenial nature, his devotion to his work and his punctuality. He was also one of the most high-profile priests in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, who was the editor of the Buffalo Diocese's newspaper, The Magnificat, was murdered March 13, 1966. His body was found in Scajaquada Creek. The case remains unsolved. O'Connor is shown in a Sept. 19, 1961, Buffalo Evening News photo with then-Bishop Joseph A. Burke on the right.

O'Connor was the editor of the weekly diocese newspaper, and he had been elevated to the position of monsignor at the unusually young age of 38. Some of his fellow priests thought he might become a bishop someday.

The monsignor always found time to offer kind words to the 200 nuns and nuns-in-training who lived with him at the Motherhouse. He was the only man residing in the building. 

Monsignor O'Connor murder

Mary Joan Hess Moore stands outside Canisius College's Lyons Hall on Main Street in Buffalo on June 28, 2022. In 1966 when Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor was killed, she lived in a Sisters of St. Joseph's convent for nuns that once stood adjacent to the Lyons Hall building.  

The Hess sisters and many of their colleagues – including Sister Patrice Ryan, who would someday become president of the Sisters of St. Joseph order – adored him.

To Ann Louise Hess, he was “an intellectual, a gentle giant with a big, booming voice.”

O’Connor would ask her about her family. She told him that she and her sister were not allowed to “mingle” or spend much time together in the Motherhouse. One night, the sympathetic priest had them both sent to his suite so they could have a long visit with each other.

Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor resided at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at 2064 Main St. when he was found dead March 13, 1966. This photo of the Motherhouse is from October 1970, the month before the building was knocked down. It was located adjacent to what was then Mount St. Joseph Academy high school and now is Lyons Hall on the Canisius College campus. 

Every Sunday morning, O’Connor would arrive at the chapel’s sacristy at least 10 minutes early to prepare for his 7 a.m. Mass.

Today, he was late.

At a few minutes past 7, one of the nuns was sent to check on the monsignor.

She knocked on his door. No answer.

One of her superiors got a key and checked O’Connor’s suite. His bed had not been slept in.

Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse chapel

Two nuns pray at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse chapel in Buffalo in the early 1960s. The motherhouse was where the Rev. Francis J. O'Connor resided when he was killed March 13, 1966. He didn't show up for the 7 a.m. Mass he was supposed to perform that day. 

“We waited in the chapel and prayed,” recalled one of the Hess sisters, known today as Mary Joan Hess Moore. “Thirty minutes passed, then 45. Finally, we all realized, ‘Father isn’t coming.’ ”

Sister Patrice Ryan worried more and more as she sat in the chapel. “It was so unlike him” not to report for Mass, she recalled.

A phone call was made, and another priest arrived.

“When that other priest came to do the Mass, we really started to worry. I knew something was wrong,” Moore said. “A lot of us sat there during the Mass with tears in our eyes.”

Two of the monsignor’s closest friends – Rev. Arnold Schneider and Rev. Charles Meister – arrived at the Motherhouse. With looks of deep concern on their faces, they too checked his room.

One of the nuns said she had seen O’Connor outside his room around 8:10 the previous night. She thought someone was in his room around 8:30 p.m., but at that time, O’Connor had been on another floor in the Motherhouse, checking on a sick friend.

She said she later heard loud banging noises – which she characterized as highly unusual – in a lavatory on the third floor of the motherhouse.

Another nun said she thought she heard the voices of one or two men in the monsignor’s room early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m.

A check of the building turned up something else odd. The third-floor door leading to a fire escape – near the monsignor’s suite – was unlocked. A nun assigned to make sure that door was locked every night said she was certain she had locked it.

Former nuns-in-training Ann Louise Hess and her sister Mary Joan Hess Moore were in a Buffalo chapel when Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor failed to show up to say Mass on March 13, 1966.

And an elderly nun named Sister Mary Rose, who took care of the monsignor’s room and prepared all his meals, had been hospitalized with food poisoning a couple of days earlier.

“If there was one person who knew everything about the monsignor’s comings and goings, it was Sister Mary Rose,” recalled Sister Patrice Ryan.

Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse chapel

Students from Mount St. Joseph Academy pray in the chapel of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, at 2064 Main St., in this 1950 photo. Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor was reported missing after he failed to show up to lead a Mass at the chapel on March 13, 1966. He was found dead that afternoon in Scajaquada Creek. 

His fellow priests began checking by phone with local hospitals.

Late that morning, one of the leaders of the Motherhouse called the Buffalo police to report that O'Connor was missing. An officer arrived at the motherhouse and started an investigation.

Around 1 that afternoon, three altar boys from a nearby church were out for some fun, walking along Scajaquada Creek.

One of them noticed something big floating in the water. He pointed it out to his friends.

It looked like a mannequin.

***

Buffalo News Reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel talk with Buffalo News Watchdog Editor Mike McAndrew about what to expect in The Buffalo News' "Who Killed the Monsignor?" series.

Coming Sunday: Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy 

