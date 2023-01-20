Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first few nuns filed into the small chapel and bowed their heads in prayer.

It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966.

Mary Joan Hess and her sister, Ann Louise Hess, who were studying to become nuns, settled into a pew near the altar in the big brick building at 2064 Main St.

They listened for the footsteps of their friend and chaplain, Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, whose small suite of rooms on the third floor of the motherhouse was just down the hall.

The tall and stout 44-year-old priest was known for his congenial nature, his devotion to his work and his punctuality. He was also one of the most high-profile priests in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

O'Connor was the editor of the weekly diocese newspaper, and he had been elevated to the position of monsignor at the unusually young age of 38. Some of his fellow priests thought he might become a bishop someday.

The monsignor always found time to offer kind words to the 200 nuns and nuns-in-training who lived with him at the Motherhouse. He was the only man residing in the building.

The Hess sisters and many of their colleagues – including Sister Patrice Ryan, who would someday become president of the Sisters of St. Joseph order – adored him.

To Ann Louise Hess, he was “an intellectual, a gentle giant with a big, booming voice.”

O’Connor would ask her about her family. She told him that she and her sister were not allowed to “mingle” or spend much time together in the Motherhouse. One night, the sympathetic priest had them both sent to his suite so they could have a long visit with each other.

Every Sunday morning, O’Connor would arrive at the chapel’s sacristy at least 10 minutes early to prepare for his 7 a.m. Mass.

Today, he was late.

At a few minutes past 7, one of the nuns was sent to check on the monsignor.

She knocked on his door. No answer.

One of her superiors got a key and checked O’Connor’s suite. His bed had not been slept in.

“We waited in the chapel and prayed,” recalled one of the Hess sisters, known today as Mary Joan Hess Moore. “Thirty minutes passed, then 45. Finally, we all realized, ‘Father isn’t coming.’ ”

Sister Patrice Ryan worried more and more as she sat in the chapel. “It was so unlike him” not to report for Mass, she recalled.

A phone call was made, and another priest arrived.

“When that other priest came to do the Mass, we really started to worry. I knew something was wrong,” Moore said. “A lot of us sat there during the Mass with tears in our eyes.”

Two of the monsignor’s closest friends – Rev. Arnold Schneider and Rev. Charles Meister – arrived at the Motherhouse. With looks of deep concern on their faces, they too checked his room.

One of the nuns said she had seen O’Connor outside his room around 8:10 the previous night. She thought someone was in his room around 8:30 p.m., but at that time, O’Connor had been on another floor in the Motherhouse, checking on a sick friend.

She said she later heard loud banging noises – which she characterized as highly unusual – in a lavatory on the third floor of the motherhouse.

Another nun said she thought she heard the voices of one or two men in the monsignor’s room early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m.

A check of the building turned up something else odd. The third-floor door leading to a fire escape – near the monsignor’s suite – was unlocked. A nun assigned to make sure that door was locked every night said she was certain she had locked it.

And an elderly nun named Sister Mary Rose, who took care of the monsignor’s room and prepared all his meals, had been hospitalized with food poisoning a couple of days earlier.

“If there was one person who knew everything about the monsignor’s comings and goings, it was Sister Mary Rose,” recalled Sister Patrice Ryan.

His fellow priests began checking by phone with local hospitals.

Late that morning, one of the leaders of the Motherhouse called the Buffalo police to report that O'Connor was missing. An officer arrived at the motherhouse and started an investigation.

Around 1 that afternoon, three altar boys from a nearby church were out for some fun, walking along Scajaquada Creek.

One of them noticed something big floating in the water. He pointed it out to his friends.

It looked like a mannequin.

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.