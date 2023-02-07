Sharon Bottini remembers the phone call her family received on a Sunday morning in 1966.

Her uncle, Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, was missing.

Several hours later, the family learned O’Connor had been found floating in Scajaquada Creek. He had been murdered.

Fifty-seven years later, the 77-year-old niece, O’Connor’s closest living relative, says she has never stopped wondering who killed her uncle.

The murder has remained unsolved, but an investigation by The Buffalo News has found that two Buffalo Diocese employees, including a priest, Rev. John D. Lewandowski, were among several suspects in the March 13, 1966, slaying.

And that was something never shared with the O’Connor family, said Bottini, a resident of South Carolina.

Police also withheld from the monsignor's family that detectives investigated whether the monsignor was gay, and whether that might have figured into his murder.

Bottini said her uncle was not gay.

A review of confidential Buffalo police reports by The News found that the investigation, one of the biggest undertaken in the modern history of the department, abruptly ended without any explanation, less than two months after the crime.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the murder, the niece said she was only aware of one time when police spoke to her father, Clement J. O’Connor, the monsignor’s only sibling, about the investigation.

“One of the detectives talked to my father but I wasn’t in the house. I was at school,” said Bottini, a 20-year-old nursing student at the time.

Clement O’Connor was the family’s point of contact because the monsignor’s father was deaf. But his repeated attempts to get progress reports from detectives on the murder investigation were met with silence, the daughter said.

When her father started calling Buffalo Diocese officials for updates, Clement O’Connor again was met with the same frustrating silence.

“I just remember my father saying he called the diocese and tried to get information and couldn’t get any. He was upset,” Bottini said.

The family, she said, relied on newspaper stories in The Buffalo News, then known as The Buffalo Evening News, and the former Buffalo Courier-Express for information.

But even newspaper coverage of the crime came to an abrupt halt after several weeks.

“The investigation seemed to stop. We didn’t know anything,” Bottini said. “We were disappointed.”

Modesto Argenio, a reporter who covered O'Connor's funeral for the Courier-Express, said the investigation into the monsignor's death ended suddenly and there was a backlash from police.

"At the time I was on the investigative team at the Courier-Express. We did look into all sorts of rumors. I covered the funeral. The biggest reaction came afterwards from law enforcement. Cops, from those on patrol to detectives, were pissed at what they said were orders from above to drop the probe. No one seemed to know why," said Argenio.

Bottini said O'Connor and his family deserved better, pointing out that O’Connor was well respected for his work as the editor of the diocese's weekly Catholic newspaper.

“My uncle was a good guy,” Bottini said. “We heard from so many that he was just kind and would do anything for anybody, if they needed help.”

When Clement O’Connor realized further information on the death of his brother was not going to be released, he offered his loved ones the best advice he could at the time, Bottini said.

“My father was amazing. He said we just needed to move on with our lives,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘Start your life, start your life.’ ”

She took the advice and finished her education at Niagara University and became a registered nurse.

But the thought that someone got away with murdering her uncle, who “just loved being a priest,” she said, has troubled her for decades.

And if ever she was given the chance to send a message to the killer, Bottini said it would go something like this:

“I hope you have suffered all these years knowing what you did.”

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.