 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy
featured top story topical

Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police homicide files in the unsolved 1966 murder of one of Buffalo’s most respected Catholic priests were never intended to see the light of day.

But on Feb. 2, 2022, the veil of secrecy was pulled back. Two Buffalo News reporters and their editor were granted access to the files in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Revealed in the 56-year-old reports on the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor were shocking secrets – a priest and a diocese journalist had been suspects – and a cache of other never-before released details. 

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor open casket at funeral Mass

Priests pass by the open casket containing the body of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor at his funeral Mass in Buffalo on March 17, 1966.

The reports show the investigation suddenly ended, without any explanation, shortly after a priest was questioned and fingerprinted. 

Most of the people who knew O’Connor are now dead, along with the detectives and prosecutors who investigated the crime.

People are also reading…

But some people still want to know who murdered the monsignor.

Follow along as The Buffalo News chronicles the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy.

Buffalo News Reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel talk with Buffalo News Watchdog Editor Mike McAndrew about what to expect in The Buffalo News' "Who Killed the Monsignor?" series.

Who killed the monsignor? A cold case and a tip lead to new questions about a 1966 murder: Four years ago,  The Buffalo News received a tip to look into the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, a high-profile member of the Buffalo  Diocese whose battered body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek. The News filed a Freedom of Information request with the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 and received 30 detectives' reports, providing the basis for a "Cold Case" story. But a police source told The News there were more documents. Read more

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, who was the editor of the Buffalo Diocese's newspaper, The Magnificat, was murdered March 13, 1966. His body was found in Scajaquada Creek. The case remains unsolved. O'Connor is shown in a Sept. 19, 1961, Buffalo Evening News photo with then-Bishop Joseph A. Burke on the right.

Day 1: 'Father isn't coming': All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first few nuns filed into the small chapel and bowed their heads in prayer. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966. But O'Connor, expected to arrive soon to perform the 7 a.m. Mass, never appeared. Read more

cold-case-monsignor-oconnor

Buffalo Police Officer Thomas Reardon searches Scajaquada Creek for evidence on March 16, 1966, three days after the body of Monsignor Francis O'Connor was found there. No arrest has been made in the slaying of O'Connor.

Coming Sunday: Day 2: Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek: The dead man's wallet was missing, but officers discovered he was Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, 44, one of the most prominent priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Ralph V. Degenhart talks at March 15, 1966, news conference about the investigation of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor's death.

Coming Monday: Day 3: His Impala is found, and police zero in on homicide: It took more than 14 hours before police located O’Connor’s 1966 gray, four-door Chevy Impala. It was parked just over 1 mile away from where his body was found in an upscale neighborhood, two blocks north of Delaware Park, when it was found at 3:20 a.m. Monday, March 14, 1966. The possibility of suicide was soon replaced by homicide. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor meets President Truman in 1959

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor of Buffalo, on right, shakes hands with President Harry Truman in 1959. O'Connor was the editor of the diocese newspaper, The Magnificat, and a rising star in the diocese when he was murdered March 13, 1966. 

Coming Tuesday: Day 4: A rising star's death is a 'staggering blow' to Catholic community: Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor rose from humble roots to become one of Buffalo’s most influential priests, making his murder all the more shocking to the deeply Catholic community of the 1960s. For more than half a century, his unsolved murder has generated all kinds of speculation about the identity and motive of the killer or killers. Theories have included speculation about his sexual orientation to suggestions that O'Connor heard a confession about a sin so terrible that it put him in grave danger. 

Coming Wednesday: Day 5: A 57-year-old box of evidence reveals a case that goes cold

Coming Thursday: Day 6: Renowned sleuth Leo Donovan oversaw murder investigation

Coming soon: Day 7: A diocese journalist emerges as a suspect

Coming soon: Day 8: Detectives chased tips around the clock after murder

Coming soon: Day 9: Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?

Coming soon: Day 10: A priest becomes a suspect in the monsignor's murder

Coming soon: Day 11: Priest suspected in murder was accused of molesting boys

Coming soon: Day 12: A trip to Bemus Point to fingerprint and interview wayward priest

Coming soon: Day 13: Diocese secretly used Bemus Point mansion to house molester priests

Coming soon: Day 14: Suddenly, the murder investigation ends

Coming soon: Day 15: Former prosecutor links a monsignor to murder

Coming soon: Day 16: Could a Buffalo bishop shut down a murder investigation?

Coming soon: Day 17: What became of two suspects in unsolved murder?

Coming soon: Day 18: Family left in the dark about why murder went unsolved

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor Grave

The grave of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor at Mount Cavalry Cemetery in Cheektowaga. O'Connor was found dead in Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966. His murder remains unsolved.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashley Decker on NU's food marketing program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News