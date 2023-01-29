Who killed the monsignor? Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?

None of the Buffalo police reports on the unsolved murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor identify him as being gay.

But it is clear that homicide detectives wanted to know 57 years ago if homosexuality had anything to do with the crime.

In reports on the 1966 case, detectives said they received information from fellow officers suggesting they look at criminals known to rob gay men and investigate gay bars for possible leads.

The police reports were from a different era in America. Private consensual sex between same-sex couples was a crime in many states in 1966. Another 37 years would pass before those laws would be thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Detectives investigating the murder often used derogatory words, common to that time, when referring to gay men in their reports.

In following through on the suggestion to pursue robbers who preyed on gay men, a March 17, 1966, report states investigators pulled the mug shots and criminal records of 10 people known to commit those types of crimes.

Detectives had good reason to pursue robbery as a potential motive. When O'Connor's body was pulled from Scajaquada Creek the afternoon of March 13, 1966, a short distance from Grant Street, his black leather wallet was missing.

But none of the 10 muggers’ fingerprints matched prints taken from the inside of the monsignor’s car, which was found abandoned about 1 mile from the monsignor’s body.

The police department’s chief of homicide, Leo J. Donovan, made vague references to O’Connor’s “tendencies” and “problems,” in the context of sexuality, in a March 26, 1966, report after he questioned several priests about O'Connor, including one whom he believed was gay.

The homicide chief stated that he did not ask that priest about his “homosexual tendencies” because he did not believe the priest knew the monsignor that well.

“Nor did we inform any of the priests of the possibility of the monsignor’s tendencies,” Donovan wrote, referring to O’Connor.

Detectives provided details in an April 4, 1966, report that they had interviewed a paroled sex offender who said he had seen O’Connor at the Deco, a restaurant, associating with individuals known to victimize gay men.

The sex offender told police he recalled seeing the monsignor with the group at the Deco sometime in the week preceding his death, according to the report.

“He describes them as rough characters who have a habit of preying on gay people,” a detective wrote.

“He doesn’t know the names of these people that he saw the monsignor associating with, but will endeavor to obtain some of their names for further investigation. He claims that these characters haven't been frequenting the Deco as often as they did since the death of the priest.”

In an April 10, 1966, report, homicide detectives stated a police officer provided them with a list of gay bars in the downtown area:

“Ptlm. Peckey told us that he volunteered the information in regards to queer joints because he said he heard the various stories relative to the monsignor and thought we might want to check these places out … ”

In addition to the police reports, a woman who had been studying to become a nun at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, where O’Connor resided, told The Buffalo News that a close family friend who operated a downtown gay bar informed her the monsignor had frequented the establishment.

Mary Joan Hess Moore said she believed that O’Connor was gay, and that she worries that his sexual orientation may have led to the murder.

But O'Connor's closest living relative insists he was not gay.

“Absolutely not," said Sharon Bottini, the monsignor's niece. "He just loved art and tennis and he just loved being a priest.”

One thing is certain – for gay men in Buffalo, the 1960s was an uneasy time.

There was fear of persecution, causing many to live a closeted life, according to Tom Gleed and 11 other gay men who spoke to The News about their experiences. In worst-case scenarios, some said, there was violence.

***

Coming Monday: A priest becomes a suspect in the monsignor's murder

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.