 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who killed the monsignor? Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?
top story topical
Day 9

Who killed the monsignor? Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Who killed the monsignor?

This is the ninth in an 18-part serial on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read the rest of the series.

None of the Buffalo police reports on the unsolved murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor identify him as being gay.

But it is clear that homicide detectives wanted to know 57 years ago if homosexuality had anything to do with the crime.

O'Connor murder evidence

The evidence file from the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor in the homicide department at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

In reports on the 1966 case, detectives said they received information from fellow officers suggesting they look at criminals known to rob gay men and investigate gay bars for possible leads.

The police reports were from a different era in America. Private consensual sex between same-sex couples was a crime in many states in 1966. Another 37 years would pass before those laws would be thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Detectives investigating the murder often used derogatory words, common to that time, when referring to gay men in their reports.

People are also reading…

In following through on the suggestion to pursue robbers who preyed on gay men, a March 17, 1966, report states investigators pulled the mug shots and criminal records of 10 people known to commit those types of crimes.  

Detectives had good reason to pursue robbery as a potential motive. When O'Connor's body was pulled from Scajaquada Creek the afternoon of March 13, 1966, a short distance from Grant Street, his black leather wallet was missing.

But none of the 10 muggers’ fingerprints matched prints taken from the inside of the monsignor’s car, which was found abandoned about 1 mile from the monsignor’s body.

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, second from left, who was the editor of the Buffalo Diocese's newspaper, The Magnificat, was murdered March 13, 1966. His body was found in Scajaquada Creek. O'Connor is shown in a Sept. 19, 1961 Buffalo Evening News photo at a dedication of an addition to the diocese newspaper's offices.

The police department’s chief of homicide, Leo J. Donovan, made vague references to O’Connor’s “tendencies” and “problems,” in the context of sexuality, in a March 26, 1966, report after he questioned several priests about O'Connor, including one whom he believed was gay.

The homicide chief stated that he did not ask that priest about his “homosexual tendencies” because he did not believe the priest knew the monsignor that well.

“Nor did we inform any of the priests of the possibility of the monsignor’s tendencies,” Donovan wrote, referring to O’Connor.

Detectives provided details in an April 4, 1966, report that they had interviewed a paroled sex offender who said he had seen O’Connor at the Deco, a restaurant, associating with individuals known to victimize gay men.

The sex offender told police he recalled seeing the monsignor with the group at the Deco sometime in the week preceding his death, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“He describes them as rough characters who have a habit of preying on gay people,” a detective wrote.

“He doesn’t know the names of these people that he saw the monsignor associating with, but will endeavor to obtain some of their names for further investigation. He claims that these characters haven't been frequenting the Deco as often as they did since the death of the priest.”

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, who was the editor of the Buffalo Diocese's newspaper, The Magnificat, was murdered March 13, 1966. His body was found in Scajaquada Creek. The case remains unsolved. O'Connor is shown in a Sept. 19, 1961, Buffalo Evening News photo with then-Bishop Joseph A. Burke on the right.

In an April 10, 1966, report, homicide detectives stated a police officer provided them with a list of gay bars in the downtown area:

“Ptlm. Peckey told us that he volunteered the information in regards to queer joints because he said he heard the various stories relative to the monsignor and thought we might want to check these places out … ”

In addition to the police reports, a woman who had been studying to become a nun at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, where O’Connor resided, told The Buffalo News that a close family friend who operated a downtown gay bar informed her the monsignor had frequented the establishment.

Mary Joan Hess Moore said she believed that O’Connor was gay, and that she worries that his sexual orientation may have led to the murder.

But O'Connor's closest living relative insists he was not gay.

“Absolutely not," said Sharon Bottini, the monsignor's niece. "He just loved art and tennis and he just loved being a priest.”

One thing is certain – for gay men in Buffalo, the 1960s was an uneasy time.

There was fear of persecution, causing many to live a closeted life, according to Tom Gleed and 11 other gay men who spoke to The News about their experiences. In worst-case scenarios, some said, there was violence.

Tom Gleed, who came of age in the late 1960s, talks about the way society treated gay men with hostility back then and how most members of the community were forced to remain closeted due to fears about their safety and livelihood.

***

Coming Monday: A priest becomes a suspect in the monsignor's murder

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first nuns filed into the chapel and bowed their heads in prayer. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966. But Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, expected to perform the 7 a.m. Mass, never appeared.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Gleed on being gay in the '60s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News