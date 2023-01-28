 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who killed the monsignor? Detectives chased tips around the clock after murder
top story
Day 8

Day 8

Who killed the monsignor? Detectives chased tips around the clock after murder

Who killed the monsignor?

This is the eighth installment in an 18-part serial on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read the rest of the series.

Homicide detectives worked around the clock chasing leads as they investigated the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, one of Buffalo’s most prominent Catholic clerics.

Though so much of the work conducted by detectives would lead to dead-ends, the 56-year-old homicide file The Buffalo News reviewed in 2022 reflects meticulous police work was being carried out early in the probe.

Police investigate murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Buffalo police investigate the Scajaquada Creek site where Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor was found dead on March 13, 1966.

After O’Connor’s body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek in the early afternoon of Sunday, March 13, 1966, among the first tips detectives pursued was that officers had been dispatched about 12 hours earlier, at 12:50 a.m., to a disturbance nearby on the Scajaquada Expressway.

They checked with patrol officers and found out that there had been a car parked on the eastbound side of the expressway near the Elmwood Avenue overpass.

Other motorists had stopped, and one of them told police he observed two men sleeping in the vehicle and suspected they were intoxicated. But when officers investigated, they determined the vehicle had broken down.

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor 2nd map

Detectives even went so far as to trace the footsteps of one of the two men and determined he had gone to an Elmwood Avenue gas station seeking assistance. Detectives took statements from the gas station attendant, some of the motorists who stopped and an ambulance attendant who drove up to the scene thinking it was an accident.

But a link to the murder, other than proximity, was not established.

The #BNDrone takes you on an aerial tour over Scajaquada Creek between the Scajaquada Expressway and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. On March 13, 1966 the body of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor was found floating in the creek near this spot. His murder remains unsolved.

Detectives also took an interest in a tip about a young man yelling and banging on a stop sign at 3:20 a.m. March 13 at the corner of Fordham Drive and Lincoln Parkway, about 100 yards from where O’Connor’s missing car would later be found.

A private security guard interviewed by detectives said he had observed the disturbance in the upscale neighborhood during his shift and called police. The patrol officers who arrived at the scene told the young man and his friends to leave the area. Detectives learned that the young man, apparently intoxicated, had left a party with his friends after arguing with his girlfriend. He said he thought it was better to hit the stop sign than a person, according to detectives who questioned the group of University at Buffalo students.

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor

Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, on right, who was the editor of the Buffalo Diocese's newspaper, The Magnificat, was murdered March 13, 1966. His body was found in Scajaquada Creek. O'Connor is shown in a Sept. 19, 1961, Buffalo Evening News photo at a dedication of an addition to the diocese newspaper's offices. Then-Bishop Joseph A. Burke is at center holding a staff.

Another tip involved alleged threats against the monsignor because he was the editor of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese’s weekly newspaper, The Magnificat.

The threats started when it became known that The Magnificat was planning to publish stories about the distribution of obscene material.

The articles had not yet been published, but the detectives found out that The Magnificat planned to urge book dealers “to stop carrying books banned by the Catholic League of Decency,” a homicide report stated.

Detectives learned O’Connor had received a phone call from an anonymous caller threatening a lawsuit if he published the stories, which focused on Niagara Falls, according to the report.

Detectives also detailed their search for members of the Road Vultures, a motorcycle gang, after receiving a tip that the monsignor had met with two gang members on the night he was murdered.

Armed with a photo of the monsignor, detectives went to numerous bars, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues and showed the image to workers, hoping to piece together O’Connor’s whereabouts in the final days and hours before he was killed.

None of it provided the break in the case detectives so desperately sought.

O'Connor murder evidence

The evidence file from the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor in the homicide department at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

***

Coming Sunday: Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy 

