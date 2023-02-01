Who killed the monsignor? A trip to Bemus Point to fingerprint and question wayward priest

Thirteen days after the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, two of Buffalo's top homicide investigators traveled 70 miles through a snowstorm to conduct a highly unusual interview.

Buffalo police homicide squad Chief Leo J. Donovan and Sgt. John C. Rapp visited a retreat house run by the Buffalo Catholic Diocese in Bemus Point, a popular vacation spot on Chautauqua Lake.

There they would interview the Rev. John D. Lewandowski, a professional wrestler-turned-priest who had emerged as a suspect in the March 13, 1966, murder of O’Connor, according to police reports examined 56 years later by The Buffalo News.

Donovan’s six-page account of the interview, dated March 26, 1966, is among the most fascinating reports in the O’Connor case file.

Police reports show the investigators questioned their suspect in the library of the stately mansion, which was designed to look like one of the former British homes of Winston Churchill.

The reports shown to Buffalo News reporters do not explain what prompted detectives to first target Lewandowski, then 32, as a suspect.

Six months before O’Connor was killed, Lewandowski had been removed from his assignment at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Amherst Street, about 200 yards from where the monsignor’s body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek.

The Assumption pastor said he had called the bishop's office, insisting that Lewandowski be transferred, after Lewandowski kept a boy out all night, drinking alcohol.

Once Donovan decided to interview Lewandowski, it was no easy task to arrange it. According to the case file, a detective called the Bemus Point retreat house three times, leaving messages for the director, Rev. James P. Cahill.

Exasperated because Cahill never returned the calls, Donovan got the State Police to send a trooper to the retreat house to tell Cahill to call Buffalo police, which he did.

According to the case file, Lewandowski initially balked at letting police fingerprint him, saying he “did not want his prints on file.” Lewandowski agreed to cooperate after police called the office of Bishop James A. McNulty, who “OK’d” the fingerprinting.

Donovan said he and Rapp arrived in Bemus Point around 2:45 p.m., and spoke to Cahill about four priests under his supervision.

“He informed us that each priest is here for observation and confinement for specific problems each has,” Donovan wrote.

Cahill said the priests had no money with them and no access to transportation. He told Donovan it would be possible for Lewandowski to leave the grounds but “only for a brief period of time” without detection because he and the other priests would be watching him.

But Cahill added that he was responsible for the conduct of the confined priests 24 hours every day, without “one day off or relief in seven months.”

Given the personalities involved, “he feels, and properly so, that he is sitting on a time bomb,” Donovan wrote of Cahill.

Donovan said Cahill described Lewandowski and three other priests confined to the retreat house.

Donovan described one of the resident priests as an alcoholic and two others as gay men.

Lewandowski was described by Cahill as a “muscle man" and a "boy lover," Donovan wrote.

“Donovan informed (Cahill) of the nature of Monsignor O’Connor’s problem and this visibly shook” Cahill, the homicide chief wrote, adding that Cahill said he was “not aware of this.”

The nature of O’Connor’s “problem” was never explained in this or any other report given to The News.

One of the priests at the mansion told Donovan he had served with O’Connor at a parish in South Buffalo. Donovan said he told the priest about an item of bowling equipment found in O’Connor’s car. The priest responded that O’Connor was “not athletic” and did not bowl.

Finally, Lewandowski, an avid bowler, was interviewed. He told Donovan he barely knew O’Connor, having met him only once – years earlier – while Lewandowski was studying at Niagara University.

Lewandowski told the investigator that he never hung around at bowling alleys with O’Connor.

Donovan described Lewandowski as a hater who was “not … completely truthful.”

Lewandowski “dislikes police and persons who are effeminate, he appears to be a man who hates very deep,” Donovan wrote.

The chief said Lewandowski told him he had wrestled as a “semi-professional” and had been known in the wrestling ring as “The Baron.”

Donovan said Lewandowski “lied” to him when he claimed that he had been to Voelker’s bowling establishment only once. Donovan said other witnesses complained about the priest’s conduct at Voelker’s, which included “extreme profanity and constantly wrestling with the boys.”

Lewandowski then speculated that a “motorcycle group” might have been responsible for O’Connor’s death. Donovan said the priest suggested that bikers were behind muggings and vandalism of cars near Buffalo’s bowling alleys.

When Donovan asked Lewandowski if he’d ever offered to “obtain” an act of sodomy for a teenager, the priest denied it.

Lewandowski said that when he bowled, he drank “boilermakers” – beer and whiskey – because that is what his father taught him to drink.

Lewandowski “constantly tries to impress his listeners with his manhood,” the chief wrote.

Near the end of the report, Donovan concluded that it would be “possible” but “almost impossible” for Lewandowski to have left the Bemus Point facility, traveled to Buffalo, murdered O’Connor and returned to Bemus Point without his absence being noticed by Cahill or other priests.

“None of us at this time feel that it would be impossible,” Donovan wrote, but he added that such a mission would require “almost split-second timing and complete cooperation from others.”

The current Buffalo Diocese spokesman, Joseph Martone, when asked about police questioning Lewandowski about the O'Connor murder, said, “The priests were under lockdown and it would have been extremely difficult for him to leave. He had no access to a car and money. Is it possible someone picked him up at Bemus Point? Yes, but highly unlikely.”

Donovan had a large team of seasoned detectives working under him, but he chose to conduct the Lewandowski interview himself.

Timothy J. Drury, a former Erie County judge and homicide prosecutor, worked closely with Donovan for years.

For Donovan to conduct such an interview himself was “very unusual,” observed Drury. “For Leo to take that on himself tells me he considered this a very important interview, and a very important case.”

But after the Bemus Point interview, Lewandowski’s name disappears from the O’Connor murder case file.

None of the police reports shown to The News that are dated after March 26, 1966, mentions Lewandowski or any other priest as a possible suspect.

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.