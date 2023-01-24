Who killed the monsignor? A rising star's death is a 'staggering blow' to Catholic community

Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor rose from humble roots to become one of Buffalo’s most influential priests, making his murder all the more shocking to the deeply Catholic community of the 1960s.

He was the younger of two boys whose deaf parents had fallen in love after meeting at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

When his mother died young, her sister, who was also deaf, stepped in to fill the void at the family’s modest Hagen Street home, between East Delavan Avenue and Genesee Street, where O’Connor learned lip reading and sign language.

O’Connor pursued a religious vocation that culminated in him becoming the editor-in-chief of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese’s weekly newspaper. He had increased the paper's circulation from 20,000 to 60,000 subscribers.

Then, at the height of O’Connor’s career, the body of the 44-year-old monsignor was found floating facedown in Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966.

Assaulted and drowned, such an end for a clergyman so highly regarded seemed almost inconceivable to those who knew him.

“A shock … a staggering blow,” then-Bishop James A. McNulty lamented in news accounts at the time.

For more than half a century, his unsolved murder has generated all kinds of speculation about the identity and motive of the killer or killers. Theories have included speculation about his sexual orientation to suggestions that O'Connor heard a confession about a sin so terrible that it put him in grave danger.

The editorial staff at the diocesan newspaper, The Magnificat, described their editor as “a great man, a dedicated priest, a hardworking newspaper man, a wonderful human being.” Photographs were published in the newspaper of O’Connor with former President Harry S. Truman and other dignitaries.

Described as a hulking, yet gentle individual who loved the arts, O’Connor never forgot his roots.

For years, he oversaw the household finances of his father, Clement A. O’Connor, a retired Buffalo Courier-Express newspaper typesetter, and his aunt, Rita M. Kronenberger.

The afternoon before O’Connor disappeared, he had gone to their Bailey-Delavan home for a visit and dinner.

About 8 p.m. he told them he was tired and returned to his residence at St. Joseph Motherhouse convent on Main Street, where he was scheduled to celebrate 7 a.m. Sunday Mass, according to an old police report.

Later that same night, O’Connor left the convent, never to be seen alive again by his loved ones.

Ordained a priest on June 4, 1949, after graduating from the former Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany near Olean, his early assignments included serving as an assistant pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Buffalo and St. Benedict Church in Eggertsville.

In 1957, O’Connor was appointed editor-in-chief of what was then the predecessor to The Magnificat, The Catholic Union and Echo. He also received a second appointment as a professor at the former Diocesan Preparatory Seminary on Dodge Street in Buffalo.

In 1959, at the age of 38, he was elevated to monsignor, an honorific title usually reserved for older priests who have distinguished themselves.

Sharon Bottini, a niece and O’Connor’s closest living relative, said her uncle was the youngest priest at the time in the diocese to receive that honor.

In 1960, McNulty named O’Connor director of the diocesan apostolate to the deaf and chaplain at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, where he used his sign language skills to teach children religion.

One of his closest and last living friends, Monsignor Dino Lorenzetti, who is now 101, described O’Connor as "a person of faith and goodness. A man of integrity."

"He was a brilliant scholar. He was master in the Latin language,” said Lorenzetti, who attended the first Mass that O'Connor led and still finds it hard to believe someone killed O’Connor.

O’Connor, in his last will and testament, mentioned forgiveness.

“If, perchance, human frailty has hitherto hindered me, I wish now to pardon all who … deliberately or inadvertently offended me, hoping at the same time that both Almighty God and men will forgive me my boundless sins, offenses, and negligence.”

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.