Who killed the monsignor? A priest becomes a suspect in the monsignor's murder

Ten days after Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor was murdered, homicide detectives began investigating if a fellow priest might have committed the crime.

But old police reports on the March 13, 1966, murder do not state why the Rev. John D. Lewandowski became a suspect.

There are a couple of clues in the files that may explain why detectives zeroed in on Lewandowski, however.

One of them is the proximity to where O’Connor’s body was found. Lewandowski, described by fellow priests as hard-drinking and as "a boy lover," had served until six months before at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Black Rock, about 200 yards from where the monsignor’s body was found in Scajaquada Creek.

And there was the mysterious discovery of bowling equipment in O’Connor’s car, which was abandoned about 1 mile from the body.

Detectives determined O’Connor was not known to bowl. But Lewandowski was an avid bowler and familiar face at lanes in the Black Rock neighborhood.

The Buffalo News gained access in 2022 to previously secret police reports on the investigation into the unsolved murder of O'Connor after filing a Freedom of Information request with the Buffalo Police Department.

The 56-year-old reports revealed for the first time that Lewandowski was considered a suspect by police.

In their attempt to establish a link between O’Connor and Lewandowski, detectives scoured Black Rock and beyond showing a composite photo of the monsignor to workers at bowling alleys, taverns and other businesses.

Besides asking workers if they had seen O’Connor and Lewandowski together, detectives were trying to piece together the final hours of the monsignor’s life.

Without explanation, O'Connor had disappeared late at night March 12, 1966, from the Main Street convent where he resided and served as chaplain, just hours before he was found dead.

As they questioned potential witnesses about Lewandowski, police showed them the photo that had O'Connor's face superimposed onto a photograph of a police officer dressed in the nonclerical clothes the monsignor was wearing when his body was found.

Most of the workers said they did not recognize the monsignor.

But one person shown the photo said he had once seen the monsignor at a Cheektowaga bowling alley and that Lewandowski was there at the same time, though he could not say if the two priests spoke.

Many of the people questioned by detectives provided information that revealed questionable behavior involving Lewandowski.

A manager at Voelker’s, an Elmwood Avenue bowling alley and tavern, said Lewandowski would drink alcohol and roughhouse with teenage boys there.

In a March 23, 1966, police report, a detective summarized what the manager told him about Lewandowski:

“He always had a gang of kids around him, 15-, 16-year-olds. While in the alley, he would drink and he would wrestle with these boys, even while the alley was crowded with other persons."

“On one occasion, he chased a boy whom he did not catch" and shouted curses at him while threatening to beat him up.

Teenage boys told detectives Lewandowski bragged about his sex life and encouraged them to discuss their sex lives with him, according to the reports.

Detectives also learned of a situation in which Lewandowski was reportedly out all night with a boy who came home drunk in the morning.

Monsignor Maximillian T. Bogacki, pastor of Assumption Church on Amherst Street, where Lewandowski had served until around October 1965, told detectives “he had to get rid of him.”

In a March 24, 1966, police report, Bogacki’s complaints against Lewandowski included:

“…he would stay out late at night, do too much drinking, although he could hold it well, but the final straw was when he kept the boy out all night.”

Bogacki told detectives he complained to the hierarchy of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese and Lewandowski was transferred, following the incident with the boy.

Detectives were investigating Lewandowski while there was intense public interest in the murder of O'Connor. The investigation was front-page news for several weeks in The Buffalo Evening News and the Buffalo Courier-Express. Newspapers across the state published stories on the case written by the Associated Press and other wire services.

None of the news stories ever mentioned Lewandowski's name.

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.