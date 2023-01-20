Who killed the monsignor? A cold case and a tip lead to new questions about a 1966 murder

Four years ago, The Buffalo News received a tip to look into the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, a high-profile member of the Buffalo Diocese whose battered body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek.

The News filed a freedom of information request with the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 and received 30 detectives' reports, providing the basis for a "Cold Case" story.

But a police source told The News there were more documents. The newspaper filed a second freedom of information request and asked department officials to release all documents pertaining to the homicide. About 70 more reports were released to The News, which launched its own investigation into the murder.

Beginning today and continuing for the next several weeks, stories will reveal:

• Two priests, one a monsignor known to use his fists and the other who was credibly accused of sexually molesting boys, were considered suspects by homicide detectives.

• A journalist employed by the diocese also emerged as a suspect based on statements he gave to homicide detectives about a violent fantasy he harbored involving O’Connor.

• Less than two months into what was one of the biggest investigations conducted by Buffalo Police in modern history, the investigation abruptly halted without any explanation to the public or in the police files. Interviews with individuals familiar with the case maintain a cover-up occurred.

• The files, however, opened the door to numerous leads pursued by two reporters and an editor, all members of the newspaper’s Watchdog Team. More than 120 people were interviewed, many of them multiple times.

Since 1967, Buffalo police have written no reports on the case and there is no indication that the O’Connor case has ever been reopened, despite numerous questions that were left unanswered, including who killed the monsignor?

No one who was in charge of the police department in 1966 is alive and the current police commissioner, Joseph A. Gramaglia, said the department only reopens a cold case if they receive new information.

The News’ interviews reveal numerous details – even a claim that police were on the verge of solving the case, when, suddenly, the investigation stopped.