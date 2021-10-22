'Who could do such a thing?' Family seeks answers in killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl

Lorinia Robinson was a typical teenage girl.
The 17-year-old Buffalo girl loved to dress fashionably – always in Jordans – and always took the time to do her hair nicely.
The 17-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was inside a vehicle when she was shot. She died at the scene.
She was a senior at the Charter School for Applied Technologies and was looking forward to going to college.
Wednesday night, she was sitting in the front seat of a van that was headed east on Lisbon Avenue when someone opened fire from the sidewalk.
A bullet struck her and she died.
After Lorinia was shot, the driver of the van drove for a little over a mile before stopping at Langfield Drive, near Suffolk Street and calling 911.
Now, her family is preparing to bury their child.
"They're traumatized. They lost their daughter," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, who was speaking for the family Friday. "They have so many questions. Why did it happen? Who could do such a thing to such a lovely young lady?"
No arrests have been made .
Newkirk's group, along with another organization, Bury the Violence, aids families of homicide victims. He said he's also a friend of Lorinia's father.
"We grew up together," he said.
Wednesday night, when he heard about a young woman found fatally shot in a vehicle, he raced to Langfield Avenue, not knowing who the victim was .
Pictures of the van circulated on social media, word spread about who the victim might be. Loved ones began arriving at the scene and it became clear to Newkirk that it was Lorinia.
"It's so sad when you lose a kid who hasn't even lived a life yet," Newkirk said. "She could have been anything. She could have been the next Michelle Obama or the next Kamala Harris or a scientist or a school teacher or a professor. A mother. A wife."
Gun violence has taken far too many lives in Buffalo, the pastor said. But it's not just about guns, he said. It's about young people dealing with rage.
"It has to do with the violence people have inside them. It's violence that makes them use a gun. No one knows how to process that energy, " he said
Newkirk was helping the family organize a balloon release Friday evening at a vigil for Lorinia.
They hoped to pay tribute to their daughter and also to urge anyone who has information to come forward.
"They're asking if anybody knows anything to come forward and do the right thing," Newkirk said, "so the family can have closure."