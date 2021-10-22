'Who could do such a thing?' Family seeks answers in killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl

Wednesday night, when he heard about a young woman found fatally shot in a vehicle, he raced to Langfield Avenue, not knowing who the victim was .

Pictures of the van circulated on social media, word spread about who the victim might be. Loved ones began arriving at the scene and it became clear to Newkirk that it was Lorinia.

"It's so sad when you lose a kid who hasn't even lived a life yet," Newkirk said. "She could have been anything. She could have been the next Michelle Obama or the next Kamala Harris or a scientist or a school teacher or a professor. A mother. A wife."

Gun violence has taken far too many lives in Buffalo, the pastor said. But it's not just about guns, he said. It's about young people dealing with rage.

"It has to do with the violence people have inside them. It's violence that makes them use a gun. No one knows how to process that energy, " he said

Newkirk was helping the family organize a balloon release Friday evening at a vigil for Lorinia.

They hoped to pay tribute to their daughter and also to urge anyone who has information to come forward.

"They're asking if anybody knows anything to come forward and do the right thing," Newkirk said, "so the family can have closure."

