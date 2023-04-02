On May 14, Ruth Whitfield visited her husband in his nursing home and then went to the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue to buy some seeds to plant in her garden.

Then a killer with hate in his heart took her life and the lives of nine other people who were at the East Side grocery store simply because they were Black.

To remember the victims, to promote healing and to prevent the hate that drove the killer, Whitfield's sons and daughters have organized a three-day conference at SUNY Buffalo State University.

It's called "Pursuit of tRuth: 5/14 Remembrance, Recovery & Prevention of Hate Conference & Launch Gala."

"The 'Ruth' of 'truth,' " said Raymond Whitfield about the reference to his mother's name.

The conference, scheduled for April 20 through 22, will address white supremacy, combating hate, activism in Buffalo, what made Buffalo a target for the attack, trauma, whitewashing of Black history and free speech vs. hate speech, among other topics.

Some of the announced speakers include:

• Alice Wairimu Nderitu, United Nations Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide

• Dr. Jelani Cobb, the dean of journalism at Columbia University

• Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing some of the Tops victims' families

• Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union

• CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan

• Dr. Henry Lewis Taylor Jr., director of the Community Health Equity Research Institute at the University at Buffalo

• Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., dean of Africana Studies at Princeton University

• Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America

• Emmanuel Kulu Jr., author and historian

• Fatima Morrell, chief for culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives at Buffalo Public Schools.

A VIP cocktail party will be held one night and a gala the next.

"It's an opportunity to come together," said Raymond Whitfield, in explaining the idea for the conference.

Since the Tops massacre, several conversations have been held about racism and its long history in Buffalo, he said. The Whitfields hope that by bringing together leaders and experts from around the country to meet with the survivors and the community in Buffalo, they can find paths forward.

"Now, let's talk about ways to building something," Raymond Whitfield said.

At 86, Ruth Whitfield was the eldest of the 10 victims slain and she was the final victim to be laid to rest. Vice President Kamala Harris attended her funeral.

Since the massacre, Raymond and his brother Garnell Whitfield, a former Buffalo Fire Commissioner, have made it a mission to advocate against hate. Garnell Whitfield testified before Congress on guns. Raymond Whitfield addressed the U.N.

"My mother was a champion for the underdog," Raymond Whitfield said. "At the core of this is being able to reach people where they are and expose them and educate them, to have these collective conversations. ... My mom, she would be all for it – what we're trying to do for everyone and not just the folks who can afford to go to Buffalo State or are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to go but also those who missed those opportunities and are undereducated and even targeted for misinformation. So if we can do anything to help in that regard, she would just be thrilled."

For more information about the conference and to buy tickets to events, go to pursuitoftruth.co.