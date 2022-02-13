 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When nature calls, State Police answer
When nature calls, State Police answer

  Updated
A Tonawanda man was arrested Saturday after State Police said they saw him stumbling and then relieving himself in a Transit Road parking lot. 

Troopers out of the Clarence barracks said that, while patrolling on Transit in Amherst, they saw Peter E. Lovallo, 40, stumbling in a parking lot before urinating and then getting back into his vehicle and trying to drive away. He was arrested at 4:51 p.m. after failing field sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, public lewdness and drinking alcohol in a vehicle and will face the charges in Amherst Town Court.

– News Staff

