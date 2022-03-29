 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheatfield mom who fled to New Mexico should be cut off from her kids, father's lawyer says
Wheatfield mom who fled to New Mexico should be cut off from her kids, father's lawyer says

As Katie L. Riford faces a felony charge for fleeing the state with her non-custodial children, the children's father is demanding that she be cut off from all contact with them.

Riford, 37, is the Wheatfield mother who allegedly took off for New Mexico in 2019 with her two children, as Niagara County Family Court Judge Erin DeLabio awarded sole custody to their father, Peter Diarbakerly.

Riford and the children lived in New Mexico under assumed names for three years, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said March 3, the day after Riford's arrest by U.S. Marshals in Albuquerque.

Katie Riford

Katie L. Riford, formerly of Wheatfield, was arrested March 2, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M., and charged with absconding with her two children after a judge awarded custody to their father in 2019.

In a WIVB interview at Buffalo Niagara International Airport upon her extradition March 23, Riford repeated the allegations her family posted on a website devoted to the case: that Diarbakerly abused her and the children, and that DeLabio was "corrupted" by her boyfriend's "wealthy family."

"The truth's going to come out. The corruption is going to be exposed," Riford said.

"When things weren't going her way in the Family Court, she decided to start making allegations," Filicetti told reporters March 3.

At the same news conference, Capt. Tracy Steen, chief of the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Bureau, said allegations of abuse by Diarbakerly were investigated and determined found to be unfounded.

Riford, who fired her attorney during the Family Court trial that ended with her losing custody of the children, didn't show up for further proceedings in February 2019. Instead, she sent the court a nine-page affidavit with 118 pages of exhibits, summarizing her complaints about DeLabio and the court system, along with her allegations that Diarbakerly had abused her and the children.

"I have been forced into hiding, as I see no other way to protect my two minor children from the court's clear bias against me," Riford wrote.

"To suggest that there's any improper conduct by the court, or law enforcement, or anybody else, for that matter, is not true. It's not accurate," said Randy S. Margulis, Diarbakerly's attorney.

On March 24, Riford pleaded not guilty in Niagara County's Central Arraignment Court to a felony count of custodial interference and a misdemeanor count of violating a Family Court order. She was released on her own recognizance.

Margulis said Tuesday that the case will be heard April 8 in Niagara County Integrated Domestic Violence Court, where State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges can rule on both criminal and child custody matters. That means Riford's upcoming appearances in Family Court and Wheatfield Town Court are canceled, Margulis said.

Margulis said DeLabio, in 2019, issued a temporary order barring Riford from in-person contact with the children.

"The extent of the actions taken by Ms. Riford were unknown at that time. Now it's three years later, and we can only imagine the impact the children have suffered," Margulis said.

Now, Diarbakerly wants Haendiges to bar Riford from talking to the children by phone or communicating with them by any electronic means, Margulis said.

Diarbakerly, who now has the children in his Massachusetts home, also wants the judge to modify the custody order so he doesn't have to give Riford any information about the children's lives, Margulis said.

"I am going to clear my name with all the evidence I have," Riford told WIVB. "I am a domestic violence victim, and my children are also victims of abuse, and unfortunately Niagara County failed us."

Margulis said Riford testified during the custody trial.

"There was no proof established that Mr. Diarbakerly was guilty of any abuse," Margulis said. "She had every opportunity in the world to present proof, and there was no such proof presented."

Sunday, Riford's brother, Kevin Riford, launched an online effort to raise $50,000 for his sister's legal defense. As of Tuesday afternoon, four donors had pledged a total of $240.

