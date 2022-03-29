Wheatfield mom who fled to New Mexico should be cut off from her kids, father's lawyer says

On March 24, Riford pleaded not guilty in Niagara County's Central Arraignment Court to a felony count of custodial interference and a misdemeanor count of violating a Family Court order. She was released on her own recognizance.

Margulis said Tuesday that the case will be heard April 8 in Niagara County Integrated Domestic Violence Court, where State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges can rule on both criminal and child custody matters. That means Riford's upcoming appearances in Family Court and Wheatfield Town Court are canceled, Margulis said.

Margulis said DeLabio, in 2019, issued a temporary order barring Riford from in-person contact with the children.

"The extent of the actions taken by Ms. Riford were unknown at that time. Now it's three years later, and we can only imagine the impact the children have suffered," Margulis said.

Now, Diarbakerly wants Haendiges to bar Riford from talking to the children by phone or communicating with them by any electronic means, Margulis said.

Diarbakerly, who now has the children in his Massachusetts home, also wants the judge to modify the custody order so he doesn't have to give Riford any information about the children's lives, Margulis said.