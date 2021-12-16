Wheatfield man to serve up to 4 years for crash that injured 2 women

A Wheatfield man was sentenced Thursday to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for a crash in Niagara Falls that seriously injured two people in the other vehicle.

Michael Kern II, 25, had pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. to second-degree vehicular assault.

Kern was charged with being under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck sideswiped a parked vehicle, ran a stop sign and collided with a car shortly before 10 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020, at 66th Street and Buffalo Avenue.

A woman in other car suffered fractured toes and pelvis, and needed hand surgery and a knee replacement, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said when Kern pleaded guilty Oct. 21. The woman's daughter had fractured toes, a fractured ankle and a concussion.

