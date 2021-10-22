Wheatfield man pleads guilty in Niagara Falls crash that injured two

A driver who ran a stop sign in Niagara Falls, causing a crash that seriously injured two people, admitted to a felony Thursday in State Supreme Court in Lockport.

Michael Kern II, 25, of Wheatfield, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault before Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who set sentencing for Dec. 16. The maximum penalty is four years in prison.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said Kern was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his southbound pickup truck sideswiped a parked car and ran a stop sign before the crash at 66th Street and Buffalo Avenue.

A woman in the other vehicle suffered fractured toes and a fractured pelvis, and underwent hand surgery and a knee replacement, the prosecutor said.

The woman's daughter had fractured toes, a broken ankle and a concussion, Savoia said.

The engine of Kern's pickup caught fire and heavily damaged the truck, a police report said.

