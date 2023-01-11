 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheatfield man charged after police pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Wheatfield man early Wednesday morning on seven misdemeanor charges following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that began shortly after midnight, the agency said in a news release.

The incident began when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on River Road at 12:10 a.m.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver fled southbound. The pursuit continued "throughout numerous jurisdictions" in Niagara and northern Erie counties and back into Wheatfield, the Sheriff's Office said.

Spike strips deployed by another deputy disabled the vehicle and the driver ran into a wooded area but was apprehended by deputies and North Tonawanda police.

John J. Cuillo, 45, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and second-degree reckless endangerment, among other charges.

People are also reading…

He was being held in the Niagara County Jail awaiting arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

According to the report, Joe A. Cortez, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and third-degree rape following investigation into an incident that took place Sept. 20 on commercial property on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News