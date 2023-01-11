Wheatfield man charged after police pursuit

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Wheatfield man early Wednesday morning on seven misdemeanor charges following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that began shortly after midnight, the agency said in a news release.

The incident began when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on River Road at 12:10 a.m.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver fled southbound. The pursuit continued "throughout numerous jurisdictions" in Niagara and northern Erie counties and back into Wheatfield, the Sheriff's Office said.

Spike strips deployed by another deputy disabled the vehicle and the driver ran into a wooded area but was apprehended by deputies and North Tonawanda police.

John J. Cuillo, 45, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and second-degree reckless endangerment, among other charges.

He was being held in the Niagara County Jail awaiting arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said.