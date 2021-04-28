What's with the large shipments of marijuana at the Canadian border?

The manifest said the cargo in the tractor-trailer that pulled up at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Jan. 20 was "phone accessories." But a search inside the trailer turned up something quite different – multiple pallets with boxes filled with vacuum-sealed bags of nearly a thousand pounds of marijuana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A few days later, another search of a truck at the Lewiston bridge led to the discovery of 1,070 pounds of marijuana. That shipment was manifested as "cardboard."

At the Peace Bridge on March 11, a shipment of "empty plastic bottles" turned out to be 655 pounds of marijuana.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great nation,” Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said at the time in a press release. Then on March 26, another giant shipment of vacuum-sealed marijuana – 1,227 pounds – was found tucked behind stacks of packaged paper towels.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel. But commercial traffic was allowed to continue.