What Vice President Kamala Harris said at Buffalo massacre victim's funeral

Here is what Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield in Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo:

"The pain that this family is feeling right now, and the nine other families here in Buffalo – I cannot even begin to express our collective pain as a nation for what you are feeling in such an extreme way. To not only lose someone that you love, but through an act of extreme violence and hate.

And I do believe that our nation right now is experiencing the epidemic of hate.

And as we know from the Scripture, it teaches us when we talk about strength, the strength of personality, the strength of spirit, the strength of faith, I think we all know that a true measure of strength is not based on who you beat down. It's based on who you lift up. Who you lift up.

And it means then also, in that strength and understanding, we will not allow small people to create fear in our communities. That we will not be afraid to stand up for what is right, to speak up even when it may be difficult to hear and speak.

There's a through line to what happened here in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando, what happened at the synagogues ... and so this is a moment that requires all good people who are loving people to just say we will not stand for this.

Enough is enough.

We will come together based on what we all know we have in common and we will not let those people who are motivated by hate separate us or make us feel fear.

So I'm here to say that we are all in this together. No one should ever be made to fight alone. We are stronger than those who try to hurt us ... We are strong. We are strong in our faith. We are strong in our belief about what is right and our determination to act, ensure that we protect all those who deserve to be protected. That we see all those who deserve to be seen, that we hear the voices of the people and that we rise up in solidarity to speak out against this and to speak to our better angels. Thank you."

