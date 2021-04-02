What New York's new marijuana law means for those with prior pot convictions

What about destruction of records?

Courts keep both electronic and paper records, so an extra step is required if a person wants the physical records of their conviction destroyed.

In most cases, having the physical records destroyed would be advantageous, said Stadelmaier.

However, people who are not U.S. citizens who will see their records expunged should not seek to have the records destroyed, said Sophie Feal, supervising attorney at the Western New York Regional Immigration Assistance Center.

That's because marijuana remains illegal under federal law and convictions for anything beyond possession for personal use can be used by federal authorities for purposes of deportation, Feal said. Any noncitizen can be deported for a conviction related to controlled substance, she said.

"We don't want noncitizens destroying the records at all because noncitizens will need those records when they seek some sort of benefit," she said. Such examples include when a person applies for a new visa or a person with a green card applies to become a naturalized citizen.

Federal immigration officials will require applicants to produce documentation as part of the application process, she said.