'What happened to Mandy?': Jury to deliberate Steingasser case Monday

"Keep it going," Bergevin advised police, "because they haven't found the killer. Maybe the killer's dead. Or maybe the killer's back in the Sunshine State, beating up his girlfriend and abusing her cats. But it's not Joe."

Seaman said Belstadt couldn't keep his story straight, lying repeatedly to police about where he drove Steingasser, whether she was drunk, and what he was doing after he purportedly dropped her off.

Mandy Steingasser trial: DA, defense differ on DNA evidence, ex-boyfriend testifies As prosecution and defense attorneys offered drastically different assessments of the forensic evidence in the Joseph H. Belstadt murder trial, the first day of testimony Monday was highlighted by an appearance by the victim's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh.

The DA noted Belstadt told police that he couldn't see the face of the man on the church steps, but he said the man was 18 to 19 years old, had short hair and wore a USA jacket.

During the trial, it was revealed by the widow of Donald Kohlbrenner that her husband met up with Steingasser that night, and a policeman who had questioned the two earlier saw them on the church steps. Kohlbrenner was 24, had a mullet and didn't own a USA jacket, the widow said.

Seaman said he doesn't have to prove where or when Steingasser was killed. He said it might have happened at Meyers Lake, or perhaps outside the old Roblin Steel plant in North Tonawanda.

"Then she's found 36 days later in this secluded place the defendant knew," Seaman said. "Isn't that a remarkable coincidence?"