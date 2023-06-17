A Westfield man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley also ordered five years of post-release supervision for Shawn R. Conway, 45. He entered a guilty plea April 17 to first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Conway was arrested April 13, 2022, along with three other people when the Southern Tier Regional Task Force and other agencies executed a search warrant on a house on John Street in Brocton. The raid followed a months-long investigation into drug sales in the Brocton and Westfield areas.

Conway, who had left the premises prior to the raid, was stopped by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a suspended license. He was found in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl packaged for sale.