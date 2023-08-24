It is a scam that may sound familiar to grandparents everywhere.

The phone rings, and the voice on the other end says “Grandma?” or “Grandpa?” and proceeds to tell a tale of woe about needing money. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that from January 2020 to June 2021, it received more than 650 reports of potential grandparent scams, resulting in losses of more than $13 million. More than 90 victims reported that money was picked up from their homes, resulting in losses of more than $3.6 million.

Prosecutors in Western New York say they have nabbed a man who helped perpetrate such a crime that netted more than a quarter of a million dollars from grandparents living at 18 different addresses, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Mohamed Khaled Sakr, who authorities accuse of conspiring with others to commit wire fraud, made his initial federal court appearance Wednesday.

The court papers do not spell out all of the details of the case, and his brief courtroom appearance shed little light on the scheme, other than to portray Sakr as a courier who collected the money from anxious and hoodwinked grandparents.

But the criminal complaint focusing on what happened to an Arcade grandmother reveals how the scam worked. She lost $9,000. A Cheektowaga grandmother was duped into paying more than $17,000 to the fake bondsman, according to court records.

The grandparents were strung along by fake stories about their grandchildren in trouble with the law after traffic crashes. Anxious to help their grandchildren, they paid thousands of dollars in cash to the pretend bail bondsman who showed up at their homes to collect the money, according to an affidavit from Charles S. Tolias, a special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Ippolito Jr. described Sakr as a “money mule” who collected money from the grandparents and distributed it to others in the scheme.

Law enforcement officials relied on a search warrant to track his mobile device and numerous license plate readers across the state to pinpoint 23 addresses where he drove a rented 2022 black Ford Escape from May 9 to May 13.

Sakr, whose legal representation is still being worked out, faces 20 years in prison if convicted. He was arrested in Boston and was remanded into custody here.

The Arcade grandmother’s account to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office about how she lost $9,000 sparked the investigation from county and federal law enforcement officials.

The grandmother said she received a call from a man claiming to be an attorney, who told her that her grandson was in jail after rear-ending a “pregnant lady.” The man told her that his son knew her grandson, and so he was willing to represent her grandson in court.

He said he needed $18,000 in cash for bail. The man put another man, who claimed to be her grandson, on the phone. The grandmother told authorities that the man did not sound like her grandson, but he claimed to have Covid-19, which made it difficult for him to speak, according to the federal agent’s affidavit.

The man pretending to be her grandson advised her to listen to the man who first called her and do what he asked, according to her account to investigators.

“I told (him) that I could only get $9,000 from the bank and (he) told me that would be OK, but it would need to be given to his driver in cash,” the grandmother said in a deposition.

The man who initiated the phone call instructed her to tell the bank she was taking the money out for home renovations. There was a gag order on the case, he said, so if she was to mention it, her grandson would suffer the consequences, she told officials.

The man then told her a driver would come to her home to pick up the cash.

That happened in the late afternoon May 11. She received another call from the man telling her that the driver would be there any minute to get the money.

Right then, the driver arrived at her front door. She gave him the money, and he gave her a receipt.

The driver parked toward the end of the grandmother’s driveway, so she could not describe the vehicle. When the driver left, the man called again, telling her that he needed $150, but this time to use her bank card. She gave him her card information.

The next day, a Friday, she wanted to find out how her grandson’s court appearance went, so she attempted to call the man.

“The phone number came back out of service and this is when I realized I got scammed,” the grandmother said in a deposition.

According to Tolias, the couriers posing as bondsmen often meet at a safehouse, where the money collected from victims is kept. The money is sent from the safehouse to a cryptocurrency converter. The ill-gotten proceeds are then transferred to leaders of the fraud scheme, often located outside of the United States.

The couriers often retain 8% of the money they cheat out of the grandparents, according to the federal agent. The safehouse retains 3% of the funds collected, and the leaders of the scheme keep the rest, typically sent to them in cryptocurrency.

Homeland Security Investigations got involved after learning of the defrauded Arcade grandmother from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s investigator took a photograph of the fraudster’s phone call on the grandmother’s caller ID that showed when she received the call about the driver arriving at her home.

The call originated in Italy, Texas. The grandmother reported that she received no other visitors when the pretend bondsman arrived.

The federal agent then gathered subpoena information from Verizon that confirmed that the grandmother was in contact with the Texas phone number.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant served on Google to identify any mobile devices that were located within geographic coordinates surrounding the grandmother’s home at the time the driver retrieved her money.

There was only one device present on a roadway near her home at that time – the driver’s.

At that time, the identity of the device’s owner was unknown to law enforcement, according to Tolias.

Another search warrant served on Google allowed authorities to discover basic subscriber information, including the owner’s identifiers, including a Google account number, Gmail address and other information.

The name listed on the account was Mohamed Khaled Sakr, according to court papers.

The Sheriff’s Office search of the state Department of Motor Vehicle system resulted in one match by that name. The Sheriff’s Office also located Canadian driver’s license information about Sakr, which showed he had a suspended Quebec driver’s license.

A search for Enterprise Rent-A-Car rental vehicles was conducted using his Quebec driver’s license information, and it turned up a rental agreement for the Ford Escape, rented and returned to Montreal Trudeau International Airport.

A search of the license plate reader system on the Quebec license plate number revealed where and when the vehicle traveled.

The search warrant information obtained from Google showed his device was observed at various addresses throughout New York State, including one in Cheektowaga among the several addresses in Western New York.

Indeed, Cheektowaga police responded to a fraud complaint at that address. A Cheektowaga grandmother withdrew $17,120 in cash to pay someone she thought was a bail bondsman.

A neighbor’s security system footage showed the fake bondsman parked the Ford Escape several houses down from her residence and walked to her home.

She thought she was paying a bondsman to help her granddaughter, who she was told caused a serious traffic injury. The grandmother eventually spoke with her granddaughter, who confirmed she had not been in an accident.