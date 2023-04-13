On person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on the westbound side of the Thruway between the Depew and Batavia exits, state troopers said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and a flatbed tractor trailer that took place at 12:13 p.m. in Pembroke.

"Troopers have confirmed one fatality at the scene," state police said. No other injuries were reported.

All westbound traffic diverted at Exit 48 (Batavia) for about three hours during the investigation but was back open by about 3:30 p.m.