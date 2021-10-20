West Side man charged with series of bank robberies

A West Side man has been charged with robbing five banks in the Elmwood Avenue and Grant Street areas since early September.
Buffalo police arrested Michael Davis, 59, after a robbery Tuesday afternoon at an M&T Bank branch on Grant Street, between Breckenridge Street and Auburn Avenue.
Davis was arrested on Parkdale Avenue, not far from the bank, shortly after the 2 p.m. robbery, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
During three of the robberies, Davis told a bank employee he had a weapon, Gramaglia said.
Davis, who is being charged with five felony robbery counts, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Buffalo City Court.
The alleged robbery spree began at about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 3 at an M&T Bank branch on Elmwood Avenue, between West Ferry and Breckenridge streets. The robber made verbal threats, police said.
At about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16, a robber who stated he had a gun robbed a KeyBank branch at the corner of West Ferry and Grant. No weapon was displayed during the robbery, police said.
At 3:55 p.m. Sept. 24, a robber passed a note stating he had a weapon at the M&T branch on Grant.
At 11:46 a.m. Oct. 1, a robber demanding money struck the Evans Bank branch at the corner of Elmwood and West Delavan Avenue. During that robbery, the assailant passed a note stating that he had a gun, according to police.
On Oct. 5, Crime Stoppers WNY offered up to a $2,500 reward for information on the first four robberies.
Officers Alexandria Yeates, James Matyjasik and Darice Brown made the arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Davis is being charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree robbery.