West Side man charged with series of bank robberies

A West Side man has been charged with robbing five banks in the Elmwood Avenue and Grant Street areas since early September.

Buffalo police arrested Michael Davis, 59, after a robbery Tuesday afternoon at an M&T Bank branch on Grant Street, between Breckenridge Street and Auburn Avenue.

Davis was arrested on Parkdale Avenue, not far from the bank, shortly after the 2 p.m. robbery, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

During three of the robberies, Davis told a bank employee he had a weapon, Gramaglia said.

Davis, who is being charged with five felony robbery counts, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Buffalo City Court.

The alleged robbery spree began at about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 3 at an M&T Bank branch on Elmwood Avenue, between West Ferry and Breckenridge streets. The robber made verbal threats, police said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16, a robber who stated he had a gun robbed a KeyBank branch at the corner of West Ferry and Grant. No weapon was displayed during the robbery, police said.

At 3:55 p.m. Sept. 24, a robber passed a note stating he had a weapon at the M&T branch on Grant.