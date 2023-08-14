Buffalo police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man on drug and gun charges after a raid on the city's West Side.

Police seized two handguns and about 2 kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine after executing a search warrant on Winter Street, police said in a news release.

Juan Rivera was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A-I felony, as well as second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The raid, conducted by the Buffalo Police Department's Narcotics Unit, K-9 units and SWAT, along with Homeland Security Investigations, also yielded more than $39,000 in cash.

The guns recovered were a loaded 9 mm Kel Tec and a .22-caliber revolver, police said.