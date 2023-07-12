A West Seneca woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Ross said Kiara Hurd, 21, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when she returns for sentencing Nov. 20 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

On April 6, 2022, as well as on Sept. 28 and Nov. 16, 2021, investigators conducted controlled purchases of oxycodone pills from Hurd and co-defendant Renee Ferrentino, 49, at their Union Road residence. On April 28, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant of the residence and seized numerous prescription bottles, which contained a variety of suspected controlled substances, prosecutors said. Charges remain pending against Ferrentino, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.