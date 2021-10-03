 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Seneca teen shot in the legs on Broadway
0 comments

West Seneca teen shot in the legs on Broadway

Support this work for $1 a month

An 18-year-old West Seneca man was hit by gunfire in both legs around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday, according to Buffalo police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News