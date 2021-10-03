West Seneca teen shot in the legs on Broadway

An 18-year-old West Seneca man was hit by gunfire in both legs around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway.
He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday, according to Buffalo police.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today