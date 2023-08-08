A West Seneca elementary school teacher was placed on leave after she was accused of harassment of a student.

Kimberly Vlahoff, a teacher at Northwood Elementary School, faces allegations that she pulled a third-grader's hair and yanked his head back in May. She has been placed on paid leave, according to the school district.

The West Seneca Police Department Family Offenses Unit investigated the incident, which occurred May 31. The unit determined there was not probable cause to charge Vlahoff with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, according to Capt. James Unger. Since police did not witness the alleged incident, the boy's father filed a complaint of harassment, a violation, Unger said.

Vlahoff is scheduled to appear Sept. 6 in West Seneca Town Court.

"We are aware of the pending court matter involving our employee, who has been placed on leave," the district said in a statement. "The district will have no further comment on this personnel matter."