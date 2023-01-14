 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Seneca police warn about text message scam

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

West Seneca police issued a warning Saturday on Facebook of a scam in which text messages offer West Seneca Police Department hoodies for $10 off.

"Will we ever sell hoodies some day?" the department noted in its posting. "Maybe ... but today is not that day, and we currently don't sell any cool WSPD gear, nor will we solicit you for money. ... Scams are everywhere."

The posting said similar texts have been offering Orchard Park Police Department hoodies and advised anyone receiving the texts to delete them and not to reply or click on the link.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

According to the report, Joe A. Cortez, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and third-degree rape following investigation into an incident that took place Sept. 20 on commercial property on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News