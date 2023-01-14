West Seneca police warn about text message scam

West Seneca police issued a warning Saturday on Facebook of a scam in which text messages offer West Seneca Police Department hoodies for $10 off.
"Will we ever sell hoodies some day?" the department noted in its posting. "Maybe ... but today is not that day, and we currently don't sell any cool WSPD gear, nor will we solicit you for money. ... Scams are everywhere."
The posting said similar texts have been offering Orchard Park Police Department hoodies and advised anyone receiving the texts to delete them and not to reply or click on the link.