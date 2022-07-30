West Seneca police report fatal stabbing Friday night

West Seneca police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man that occurred Friday night on Edson Street near Cazenovia Park.

At 11:40 p.m., West Seneca Police Department responded to a reported stabbing and found a man with several knife wounds, according to a department Facebook post. The victim was taken to an emergency room where he died from his injuries, the post continued.

West Seneca police have taken a 24-year-old male suspect into custody and are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office on charges, according to the social media post. The identities of the victim and suspect have been withheld due to notification, and further investigation needed.