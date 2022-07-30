 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Seneca police report fatal stabbing Friday night

  • 0
generic police lights

(Buffalo News file photo)

 By John Hickey/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

West Seneca police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man that occurred Friday night on Edson Street near Cazenovia Park.

At 11:40 p.m., West Seneca Police Department responded to a reported stabbing and found a man with several knife wounds, according to a department Facebook post. The victim was taken to an emergency room where he died from his injuries, the post continued.

West Seneca police have taken a 24-year-old male suspect into custody and are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office on charges, according to the social media post. The identities of the victim and suspect have been withheld due to notification, and further investigation needed.

People are also reading…

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News