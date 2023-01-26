 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Seneca police officer, civilian plead guilty in fake Covid-19 vax card case

  • Updated
A civilian and a police officer accused of obtaining fake Covid-19 vaccination cards both pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct Thursday before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John J. Wanat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The charge is a violation.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Kurt T. Surprenant and 40-year-old Paul Daley, both of West Seneca, were each sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. Daley is an officer with the West Seneca Police Department who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

An investigation was launched after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China that was addressed to Surprenant and contained blank Covid-19 vaccination cards. Investigators conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Surprenant’s address and obtained a search warrant for his home.

Over the course of the investigation, Surprenant was found to have obtained a falsified vaccination card from his friend, Daley. Authorities allege that the seized blank vaccination cards were designed for use in forging a written instrument. An investigation by the District Attorney's Office determined that the falsified card was never used.

Homeland Security, FBI, NYS Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team and Erie County Health Department investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Chief Gary M. Ertel of the DA's Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.

