A missing man sought by West Seneca police was found safe at the town's community center and library, police said Thursday afternoon.
Police asked for the public's help in locating the man, who suffers from dementia and is nonverbal, and who had last been seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Public Safety Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today