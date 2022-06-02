West Seneca police did not have to travel far to charge a man in a purse snatching

Note to potential thieves: If you're going to commit a crime, maybe don't do it in a building next door to one teeming with police officers.

West Seneca police on Wednesday arrested a man after they said he stole a purse from a woman in her 90s at the entrance to the West Seneca Community Center and Library, which sits just feet away from the police department headquarters on Union Road.

Timothy Bleuer, a 24-year-old from West Seneca, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, which are Class E felonies, and a misdemeanor charge for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. He was released and will appear in West Seneca Town Court later this month.

Bleuer held the door open for the woman and, as she passed by, grabbed her clutch purse and ran north up Union Road, according to a tweet by West Seneca police. Officers soon noticed a man fitting the description of the thief crossing Union Road near Center Road, and soon found him hiding inside the Tim Hortons bathroom.

Bleuer was found in possession of $113 in cash in the same denominations described by his alleged victim, and when officers received consent to search the suspect's nearby apartment, the tan jacket he was described as wearing at the time of the crime was found. So were the woman's purse, credit cards and identification cards.

The West Seneca Community Center and Library, at 1300 Union Road, sits just north of the police station. It shares a building with the town's chamber of commerce, public library, a Spot Coffee and the West Seneca Youth and Recreation Department.

