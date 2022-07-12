West Seneca police charge man with DWI after car is linked to fatal bicycle hit-and-run

West Seneca police charged a man with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was identified as possibly being involved in a fatal bicycle hit-and-run in South Buffalo earlier Thursday night, Capt. James P. Unger said Tuesday.

Nicholas J. Rosado, 37, of West Seneca, was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and several traffic and vehicle violations, Unger said.

The charges are misdemeanors, Unger said Tuesday, and do not pertain to the fatal bicycle crash, which is under investigation by Buffalo police.

Rosado has not been charged with hitting the bicyclist.

Buffalo police had no update Tuesday on the fatal bicycle hit-and-run, said spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge.

Following the hit-and-run that killed West Seneca native Theodore Dionne shortly after 10 p.m. July 7 on Abbott Road by Kenefick Avenue, West Seneca police received an alert at 10:18 p.m. from Buffalo police describing the vehicle involved in the South Buffalo crash, Unger said.

Officers from West Seneca located a vehicle that fit the description – a black Dodge Ram carrying an ATV – just off North Covington Drive, where it had struck a tree. Unger said the driver of the truck then tried to change directions before crashing into a second tree.

After police initiated a traffic stop, Rosado and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Unger said. Officers pursued and apprehended the two in a backyard on Potters Road, which intersects with North Covington Drive and butts up against the southeast edge of Cazenovia Park. Rosado was taken into custody, then released on appearance tickets and taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. He is scheduled to appear in West Seneca Town Court at 5 p.m. Aug. 2, Unger said.

The passenger, a juvenile, was evaluated on the scene for potential injuries and released to a relative, Unger said.

Buffalo police have announced no further updates on the Abbott Road crash since identifying Dionne, a 27-year-old from West Seneca, on Saturday.

Slow Roll Buffalo announced a vigil will take place for Dionne at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue in South Buffalo. The bicycle crash represented the second bicyclist death in three weeks in the Buffalo area.

Sara Rogers, a local jazz musician and music therapist, was killed June 17 by the driver of a vehicle on South Park Avenue, while two other bicyclists were hospitalized. Police at the time said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crashes. Slow Roll Buffalo and GObike Buffalo hosted a vigil June 27 at the crash site, with about 600 riders and Rogers' friends and family in attendance.

The two fatal bicycle crashes have prompted calls from leaders in the bike community for greater urgency in addressing safety issues for cyclists on Buffalo's city streets.