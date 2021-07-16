 Skip to main content
West Seneca names new police chief
Assistant Chief Edward Baker was promoted to police chief in West Seneca.

 Courtesy West Seneca Police Department

West Seneca on Thursday night promoted Assistant Police Chief Edward A. Baker to be the town's new police chief, the police department posted on Facebook.

Baker was hired by the department in 1992 and previously held ranks and roles including patrol captain, training captain and head of the department's accident investigation unit, according to the post.

Baker graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2016.

Baker succeeds Daniel M. Denz, who retired Sunday after 32 years with the department, according to his letter to the West Seneca Town Board.

