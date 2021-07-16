West Seneca names new police chief

West Seneca on Thursday night promoted Assistant Police Chief Edward A. Baker to be the town's new police chief, the police department posted on Facebook.
Baker was hired by the department in 1992 and previously held ranks and roles including patrol captain, training captain and head of the department's accident investigation unit, according to the post.
Baker graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2016.
Baker succeeds Daniel M. Denz, who retired Sunday after 32 years with the department, according to his letter to the West Seneca Town Board.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.