A 21-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to four years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for attacking a woman with a tree branch, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Ryan J. Strunk attacked the victim as she was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office campus on East and West Road in West Seneca on Sept. 11, 2021. Strunk hit the woman numerous times with a branch and chased her until she was able to escape into a campus security vehicle, which was occupied. She had the employee inside call 911.

Strunk then climbed off the vehicle after a West Seneca patrol officer arrived and displayed a Taser. Strunk then fought with the officer as he was being handcuffed. He also attempted to take the officer's gun and bit his finger.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Strunk pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault.