West Seneca man sentenced for sex crime involving a juvenile

A West Seneca man has been sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation for a sex crime involving a juvenile, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Robert S. Riggs, 54, pleaded guilty in July to one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Prosecutors said he forced a juvenile to have sexual contact between Dec. 1, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2011, at a location in West Seneca.
State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Hendiges also issued a final order of protection for 10 years on behalf of the victim.