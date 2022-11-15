 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Seneca man sentenced for sex crime involving a juvenile

  • Updated
  • 0
A West Seneca man has been sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation for a sex crime involving a juvenile, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Robert S. Riggs, 54, pleaded guilty in July to one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Prosecutors said he forced a juvenile to have sexual contact between Dec. 1, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2011, at a location in West Seneca.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Hendiges also issued a final order of protection for 10 years on behalf of the victim.

