West Seneca man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

A West Seneca man convicted of selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

The 135-month penalty was handed down by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra after Timothy J. Chowaniec, 64, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of five grams or more of the drug.

Prosecutors said that a state police undercover investigator purchased meth from Chowaniec at his home twice in January and February 2020.

Then, according to prosecutors, on April 14, 2020, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant on a package from California addressed to Chowaniec and found a bag containing 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

