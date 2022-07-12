West Seneca man pleads guilty to abusing a child

A West Seneca Man has pleaded guilty to abusing a child between December 2010 and January 2011, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Robert S. Riggs, 53, subjected the juvenile victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion, according to prosecutors. Riggs entered his plea Thursday to first-degree sexual abuse before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.
The abuse occurred at a location in West Seneca. A temporary order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.
Riggs, who is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17, faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.