 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Seneca man pleads guilty to abusing a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A West Seneca Man has pleaded guilty to abusing a child between December 2010 and January 2011, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Robert S. Riggs

Robert S. Riggs

Robert S. Riggs, 53, subjected the juvenile victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion, according to prosecutors. Riggs entered his plea Thursday to first-degree sexual abuse before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

The abuse occurred at a location in West Seneca. A temporary order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.

Riggs, who is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17, faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tops shooter's attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense

Tops shooter's attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense

Attorneys for Payton Gendron, who faces both state and federal charges for the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store targeting Black people that killed 10 and injured three, said they needed more time to go through discovery materials provided by prosecutors. They asked for six months but instead got 90 days.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka parliament to hold vote on July 20 for new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News