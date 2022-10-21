 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Seneca man, off-duty police officer accused of possessing fake vaccination cards

  Updated
A civilian and police officer accused of obtaining fake Covid-19 vaccination cards were each arraigned Friday in West Seneca Town Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kurt Surprenant, 29, of West Seneca was charged with one count of criminal possession of forgery devices, while Paul Daley, 40, a police officer, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began an investigation after intercepting a package from China that contained blank Covid-19 vaccination cards and was allegedly addressed to Surprenant. The items were recovered after a search warrant was obtained for his home.

Authorities allege that the seized blank vaccination cards were designed for use in forging a written instrument.

In addition, authorities allege Daley provided his friend Suprenant with the falsified Covid-19 vaccination card.

Daley, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged crime, was suspended from the West Seneca Police Department following his arraignment.      

The District Attorney's Office noted that this is the third such case to be prosecuted in Erie County following passage of the "Truth in Vaccination" law that went into effect on Dec. 22, 2021, which defines a vaccination card as a written instrument under New York State penal law on crimes related to fraud.

If convicted of the charges against them, Surprenant and Daley each face a maximum of seven years in prison.

Both men, who were released on their own recognizance, are scheduled to return on Tuesday to West Seneca Town Court for a felony hearing.

