 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Seneca man indicted on murder, attempted sex abuse charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A West Seneca man is accused of trying to sexually abuse a woman and then fatally stabbing a man the same evening, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

jairus kedzierski

Jarius J. Kedzierski, 24.

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after a grand jury issued an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted sexual abuse. He was being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Prosecutors say that on July 29, Kedzierski "attempted to subject a female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a residence on Edson Street" in West Seneca.

He then allegedly stabbed Maurice G. Kidd Jr., 29, multiple times during a fight later that evening following an allegation about the earlier incident, prosecutors said.

Kidd was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

People are also reading…

Kedzierski's attorney, Jeremy Schwartz, said Friday he will be presenting a "self-defense claim" in the case.

"My client was actually injured and he went to the hospital," Schwartz said. "He was cooperative with the police."

Schwartz said Kedzierski is denying the allegation regarding the attempted sexual abuse.

"We have a strong side to our story and are looking forward to presenting that in court," Schwartz said.

Kedzierski is scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday . If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 29 year to life in prison.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N., Ukraine push for demilitarized zone around Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News