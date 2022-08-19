West Seneca man indicted on murder, attempted sex abuse charges

A West Seneca man is accused of trying to sexually abuse a woman and then fatally stabbing a man the same evening, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after a grand jury issued an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted sexual abuse. He was being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Prosecutors say that on July 29, Kedzierski "attempted to subject a female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a residence on Edson Street" in West Seneca.

He then allegedly stabbed Maurice G. Kidd Jr., 29, multiple times during a fight later that evening following an allegation about the earlier incident, prosecutors said.

Kidd was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

Kedzierski's attorney, Jeremy Schwartz, said Friday he will be presenting a "self-defense claim" in the case.

"My client was actually injured and he went to the hospital," Schwartz said. "He was cooperative with the police."

Schwartz said Kedzierski is denying the allegation regarding the attempted sexual abuse.

"We have a strong side to our story and are looking forward to presenting that in court," Schwartz said.

Kedzierski is scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday . If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 29 year to life in prison.