West Seneca man indicted in mask-related barroom shove that left 80-year-old dead

At about 7:45 p.m., Sapienza approached Lewinski at the bar and Lewinski shoved the 80-year-old, who fell and hit his head on the floor, Hackbush said.

Sapienza suffered a serious head injury and died Oct. 1. The autopsy concluded he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Wearing a mask inside a bar while walking around was required at the time under public health guidelines, District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

While it was Sapienza who initiated the interactions with Lewinski, he did not have the legal justification to push him, Flynn said.

Lewinski briefly answered questions from Judge Sheila A. DiTullio during his court appearance.

Lewinski's defense attorneys have accused Sapienza of being the "aggressor" in the bar that day.

Sapienza was the one who approached Lewinski on each occasion, said Barry N. Covert, one of Lewinski's attorneys.

Lewinski was seated at the bar during the first encounter and was cornered with his back to the bar during the second one after he came in to pay his tab, Covert said.

It was Sapienza who identified himself as a former Marine, swore and said "I'll kill him" about Lewinski, Covert said.