West Seneca man critical as four ejected in Thruway rollover

Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, were ejected from an SUV Tuesday morning in a one-car crash on the Thruway in Monroe County that's left a West Seneca man in critical condition, according to State Police.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in Henrietta, a Rochester suburb.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer started to drive off the north shoulder of the highway and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, troopers said in a news release.

The only occupant who wasn't ejected in the crash was a 1-year-old girl who was in a car seat.

The two children were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

A passenger, identified as Dustin Jones, 33, was taken to Strong Memorial and was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The driver, William T. Shanahan, 43, of West Seneca, suffered minor injuries.

Another passenger, Lisa A. Driscoll, 33, also of West Seneca, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

