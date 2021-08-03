 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Seneca man critical as four ejected in Thruway rollover
0 comments

West Seneca man critical as four ejected in Thruway rollover

Support this work for $1 a month

Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, were ejected from an SUV Tuesday morning in a one-car crash on the Thruway in Monroe County that's left a West Seneca man in critical condition, according to State Police.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in Henrietta, a Rochester suburb.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer started to drive off the north shoulder of the highway and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, troopers said in a news release.

The only occupant who wasn't ejected in the crash was a 1-year-old girl who was in a car seat.

The two children were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

A passenger, identified as Dustin Jones, 33, was taken to Strong Memorial and was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The driver, William T. Shanahan, 43, of West Seneca, suffered minor injuries.

Another passenger, Lisa A. Driscoll, 33, also of West Seneca, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News