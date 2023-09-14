A two-month investigation into allegations of drug sales on Seneca Street on the border of Buffalo and West Seneca led to a raid Thursday that resulted in an arrest and the discovery of a fully automatic ghost gun, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The raid took place at 115 Edson St. in West Seneca.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives with the sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit entered the property and recovered a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun, also known as a ghost gun, which was assembled from parts and does not have serial numbers, the Sheriff's Office said. The gun was outfitted with a switch that makes it fully automatic.

Antonio Pace, 29, was taken into custody at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Four children were at the residence and were in "close proximity" to the firearm. Detectives contacted Erie County Child Protective Services regarding the children, who were turned over to a responsible adult.

Pace was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a machine gun, sheriff's officials said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a rapid-fire modification device and endangering the welfare of a child. Pace was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending an arraignment.

The sheriff's detectives worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the investigation.