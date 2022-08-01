West Seneca man charged with murder in Friday night stabbing

A West Seneca man is being held without bail after he was accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old man Friday night on Edson Street near Cazenovia Park, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Jarius J. Kedzierski, 24, was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge, the District Attorney's Office said.
West Seneca police responded to the attack at 11:40 p.m. Friday and found a victim who suffered several stab wounds, police said in a Facebook post.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Town Justice Shannon Filbert ordered Kedzierski held without bail.
Kedzierski remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.