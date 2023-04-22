A West Seneca man has been arrested and charged with producing, receiving and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
Corey Beasley, 37, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is held pending a detention hearing May 2.
Prosecutors said an investigation began in January after a West Seneca police officer received a report that a tablet computer belonging to Beasley contained sexually explicit images.
When a search warrant was executed at Beasley's home, prosecutors reported, investigators seized 16 electronic devices and found several naked and sexually explicit images of a minor during a forensic examination.