West Seneca man admits 'random' attack with tree branch against jogger

A 20-year-old West Seneca man on Monday admitted he assaulted a jogger with a tree branch four months ago, an attack prosecutors said they believe was "random."

Ryan J. Strunk pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors say Strunk attacked the female victim at about 1 p.m. Sept. 11 on the campus of the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office on East and West Road in West Seneca.

The victim, who was chased during the attack, suffered cuts and bruises, prosecutors said. She fled into a vehicle of a security officer of the Developmental Disabilities Services Office, and the officer called 911.

Judge Sheila A. DiTullio is scheduled to sentence Strunk, who faces up to 7 years in prison, on Feb. 17. Strunk was held without bail.

