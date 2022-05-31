West Seneca man accused of making threats, violating order of protection

Orchard Park police responding to a threats call Saturday night found a West Seneca man hiding in a crawl space with a shotgun the Abbott Road home of a woman who has an order of protection against him.

The incident began about 8:45 p.m. when a woman called police to say a man who she believed to have a long gun threatened to kill her and took her phone, Orchard Park police said Tuesday in a news release.

The victim was outside the house when police arrived, and as police set up a perimeter, a second female exited and told police the man ran up to the second floor.

Emergency response teams from Hamburg and Orchard Park police departments were activated during the incident for a situation involving an armed barricaded suspect, police said.

Police were unable to communicate with the man. They then entered the house and found him in a crawl space. A 12-gauge shotgun also was found in the crawl space.

Heath Snyder, 51, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

Snyder remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on Tuesday morning.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

